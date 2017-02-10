Posted 10/02/17
Z88.3 Crayola Experience Birthday Giveaway Rules
In compliance with the state of Florida § 849.094(3), F.S. and 47 C.F.R. § 73.1216 of the FCC Rules and Regulations, the essential terms of the contest to win four (4) tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando beginning Sunday, October 1, 2017 through Tuesday, October 31, 2017, excluding Monday, October 16, 2017 through Friday, October 27, 2017 are as follows:
- How to Enter or Participate: The announcement for the giveaway will be made on Z88.3. The winner is the ninth (9) completed caller into the Z88.3 studio willing to be recorded in order to be on the radio at 407-682-8888 when the announcement is made. The winner is asked to cooperate with any on-air hijinks and/or faux game that the on-air announcer(s) may play with the winner to enhance the on-air fun. Participation in the hijinks / faux game isn’t mandatory to win, but is strongly encouraged.
- Eligibility Instructions: You must be a Florida resident to win and willing to be recorded to be on the radio. No purchase necessary. One winner per household. Employees of Z Ministries, Inc., affiliated organizations, and their family members are not eligible to win. The prize is non-transferable. Odds of winning depend on the number of people who call in to win during the contest.
- Entry Deadline Dates: The contest is scheduled up to two times each weekday and is scheduled up to once per day on weekends, beginning Sunday, October 1, 2017 through Tuesday, October 31, 2017, excluding Monday, October 16, 2017 through Friday, October 27, 2017.
- Whether Prizes Can Be Won: Each winner will receive four (4) tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando. Parking and transportation are not included.
- When Prizes Can Be Won: The contest is scheduled up to two times each weekday and is scheduled up to once per day on weekends, beginning Sunday, October 1, 2017 through Tuesday, October 31, 2017, excluding Monday, October 16, 2017 through Friday, October 27, 2017. The prize must be picked up by the winner with a valid photo ID at the Z88.3 Studios located at 1065 Rainer Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed: Weekends and Holidays). Prizes must be picked up within thirty (30) days of winning or be forfeited.
- The Extent, Nature and Value of the Prize: The prize is four (4) tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando. The approximate value of this prize is $92.00. Parking and transportation are not included.
- The Basis for Valuation of the Prize: Crayola Experience Orlando Ticket Pricing is $22.99 per ticket including fees, times four tickets, would be approximately $92.00. Any tax liability is the responsibility of the winner.
- Time and Means of Selection of Winners: The contest is scheduled up to two times each weekday and is scheduled up to once per day on weekends, beginning Sunday, October 1, 2017 through Tuesday, October 31, 2017, excluding Monday, October 16, 2017 through Friday, October 27, 2017. The winner will be the ninth (9) completed caller to the studio that is willing to be recorded to be broadcast on the radio. A list of winners’ names is available upon request within 30 days after the end of the contest by contacting the Z88.3 Promotions Department during normal business hours.
- Tie Breaking Procedures: Z88.3 is not responsible for any malfunction of any phone system. The winner is the ninth (9) completed caller. If the call is lost before a potential winner’s name, address, and phone number are obtained, Z88.3 will abandon that call and attempt to take the next caller in-line as the winner. Z88.3 management has the right to suspend, cancel, postpone, or reschedule the contest for any reason. The prize (s) were donated to Z88.3 and there are no warranties expressed or implied.