Posted 12/1/17

Z Stop Contest Rules

In compliance with the state of Florida § 849.094(3), F.S. and 47 C.F.R. § 73.1216 of the FCC Rules and Regulations, the essential terms of the contest to win four (4) tickets to the House of Blues Gospel Brunch at Disney Springs that takes place Friday, December 1, 2017 through Sunday, December 31, 2017 are as follows: