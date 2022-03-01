Z88.3 FM: Moves You

Dinner Table Talk

 

 

  • If you could make three family rules – what would they be?
  • If you could travel to another time, what time period would you want to visit?
  • What makes you feel like dancing?
  • If you had a parrot, what would you teach it to say?
  • What questions did you ask your teacher today?

 
  • For the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. -Deuteronomy 31:6
  • You do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. -James 4:14
  • He gives strength to the weary, and increases the power of the weak. -Isaiah 40:29
  • For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God… -Ephesians 2:8
  • You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy… -Psalm 30:11

 

