Z Stop Contest Rules

In compliance with the state of Florida § 849.094(3), F.S. and 47 C.F.R. § 73.1216 of the FCC Rules and Regulations, the essential terms of the contest to win four (4) tickets to the House of Blues Gospel Brunch at Disney Springs that takes place Saturday, September 1, 2018 through Sunday, September 30, 2018 are as follows:

How to Enter or Participate: Completely and accurately, fill out the entry form at the Z88.3 table at any registered Z Stop between Saturday, September 1, 2018 through Sunday, September 30, 2018. For a complete list of Z Stops during this time you can visit: http://zradio.org/events/vanstops/. Eligibility Instructions: You must completely and accurately fill-out the entry form. You must also be a Central Florida resident. No purchase necessary. One winner per household. One entry per person. Employees of Z Ministries, Inc., affiliated organizations, and their family members are not eligible to win. The prize is non-transferable. Odds of winning depend on the number of people who enter to win. Entry Deadline Dates: Entries must be submitted at the Z88.3 table at any registered Z Stop taking place Saturday, September 1, 2018 through Sunday, September 30, 2018. For a complete list of Z Stops during this time you can visit: http://zradio.org/events/vanstops/. Whether Prizes Can Be Won: One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to the House of Blues Gospel Brunch at Disney Springs. Parking and transportation are not included. When Prizes Can Be Won: One (1) winner will be drawn randomly and will be notified by Wednesday, October 10, 2018. The tickets must be picked up by the winner with a valid photo ID at the Z88.3 Studios located at 1065 Rainer Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed: Weekends and Holidays). Prizes must be picked up within thirty (30) days of winning or be forfeited. The Extent, Nature and Value of the Prize: The prize is four (4) tickets to the House of Blues Gospel Brunch at Disney Springs. The approximate value of this prize is $216.00. Parking and transportation are not included with this prize. The Basis for Valuation of the Prize: House of Blues Gospel Brunch Ticket Pricing is $54.00 per ticket including fees, times four tickets, would be approximately $216.00. Any tax liability is the responsibility of the winner. Time and Means of Selection of Winners: Entries will be placed in an Excel spreadsheet and duplicate, incomplete, or ineligible entries will be deleted. The Z88.3 Promotions Department will use random.org to randomly pick one (1) winner. The winner will receive four (4) tickets to the House of Blues Gospel Brunch at Disney Springs. The winner will be notified by Wednesday, October 10, 2018. The winner’s name will be available upon request within 30 days after the end of the contest by contacting the Z88.3 Promotions Department during normal business hours. Tie Breaking Procedures: Z88.3 is not responsible if the information submitted by the listener is inaccurate, incomplete, incorrect or if there are computer, data, transmission, or server errors. If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 business days, Z88.3 has the right to move forward and randomly pick another winner by the same means mentioned above in paragraph number 8. Z88.3 management has the right to suspend, cancel, postpone, or reschedule the contest for any reason. The prize (s) were donated to Z88.3 and there are no warranties expressed or implied.